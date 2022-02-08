UPDATED 7.30AM: The missing person has been found safe and well.

A spokesman for York Rescue Boat said: "Overnight our volunteers were called out to assist York Police with a search for a missing person.

"Searching both on foot and by boat our team located the missing person safe and well before handing over to the care of police."

 

