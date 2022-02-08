UPDATED 7.30AM: The missing person has been found safe and well.
A spokesman for York Rescue Boat said: "Overnight our volunteers were called out to assist York Police with a search for a missing person.
"Searching both on foot and by boat our team located the missing person safe and well before handing over to the care of police."
EMERGENCY services are searching for a missing person in York.
York Rescue Boat said at 2am today (February 8) they had been called in by police to help in the ongoing search for a missing person in the city.
Details are extremely scant at this stage and we will update you here as soon as we know more.
More to follow.
