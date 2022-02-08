EMERGENCY services are searching for a missing person in York.
York Rescue Boat said at 2am today (February 8) they had been called in by police to help in the ongoing search for a missing person in the city.
Details are extremely scant at this stage and we will update you here as soon as we know more.
More to follow.
