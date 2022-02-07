A SOLDIER has died at an army base.
North Yorkshire Police say they were called to Catterick Garrison at 5am on Saturday (February 5) to attend the sudden death of a 33-year-old man.
An Army spokesman said: "We can confirm the death of a soldier on February 5.
"The circumstances surrounding this death are being investigated and it would be inappropriate to comment any further at this time.
"Our thoughts are with the soldier's family and friends."
A police spokesman said: "The death is not being treated as suspicious. Police are assisting in preparing a report for the coroner."
