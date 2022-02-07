THE amount of extra council tax which residents will have to pay to fund police and fire services in the coming financial year in York and North Yorkshire has been set.

The Police, Fire and Crime Panel has unanimously agreed to:

*A 3.69 per cent rise in the policing precept - an average increase of £10 per year for a Band D property.

*A 1.98 per cent increase in the fire and rescue precept - an average increase of £1.47 per year for a Band D property.

The increases for the financial year 2022/2023 had been proposed by North Yorkshire’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Zoe Metcalfe following extensive consultation.

She said the money would be invested by the Chief Constable in measures including:

*34 additional officers allocated to the customer contact centre

*13 additional officers to support neighbourhood policing teams

*nine additional officer and staff posts to raise standards and improve the quality of engagement with victims of violence against women and girls

*10 additional officers to strengthen and grow the roads policing team.

She said she knew these were difficult times for people and so had tried to balance the pressures on household finances with the need to ensure North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue had the resources to keep us safe.

“The increase in the precept will allow us to deliver on having more police officers on our streets and support efforts to tackle violence against women and girls, but with other financial pressures increasing it means there will be a continued need to collaborate and develop further efficiencies while protecting communities," she said.

“I continue to call for fairer funding for North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service - Ministers need to do more to recognise the challenges faced for communities as diverse and sparse as North Yorkshire and York."