A CAT rescue charity in York is offering low-cost neutering for just £10.

Band of Rescuers, a registered cat charity who rescue, rehabilitate and rehome vulnerable cats in North Yorkshire, are offering a low cost neutering scheme to support owners who need financial assistance to neuter their pets. Each voucher offers neutering at the price of £10.

Since launching the scheme, the charity has issued over 150 neutering vouchers so far.

A spokesperson at Band of Rescuers said: "We work tirelessly to encourage people to neuter their cats. Cat overpopulation is the biggest challenge we face as a charity and to help tackle this we offer neutering vouchers as we know that the cost of neutering can be a challenge for some.

"We often find that people have a lack of knowledge on the importance of neutering and how essential it is for their cat. Some people don’t realise that kittens can reach sexual maturity from four months of age and so often become accidentally pregnant.

"There are lots of benefits of neutering your cat including preventing unwanted pregnancies, preventing behavioural issues, preventing straying and it reduces the risk of certain diseases."

The average UK cost for neutering a pet cat is £40-£80 for a male cat, and £50-£100 for a female cat.

Band of Rescuers care for cats and kittens who are unwanted, homeless, neglected, abused or injured until they find their forever homes.

Run by a small group of volunteers, they work to keep the feral cat population controlled using a trap, neuter, release system. They assess each case and prioritise which cats are at the greatest risk first.

All cats that come into their foster care undergo a health assessment with their vet with their health needs to individualised care plans which are managed until they are adopted.

The spokesperson added: “At the moment we are in great need of foster carers to care for cats and kittens in their homes until they can find their forever home.

“All foster carers need is to have a spare room, live within 40 minutes of York or Knaresborough, have transport and most importantly lots of love to give.

“We provide full training and all the equipment needed to care for the cats during their stay so there is no cost to the foster carers. “

The volunteer roles that are currently available are home visit volunteers, transport volunteers to help collect the cats and assisting with vet trips, feral cat support volunteers, and fundraisers.

The charity is offering the vouchers at Tower Vets in York and Boroughbridge.

Those needing information on eligibility, or about the volunteer roles, get in touch with Band of Rescuers via their Facebook page, or emailing bandofrescuersteam@gmail.com.