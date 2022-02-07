THREE vehicles have been involved in a crash in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at about 8.55am today (February 7) after reports of a crash in Malton Road.
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from York and Huntington responded to a report of a three vehicle collision.
"On arrival they found that everyone was out of the vehicles.
"Crews made the vehicles safe before leaving the scene."
