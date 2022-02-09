A WOMAN whose back was fractured in a riding accident said the moment changed her life - leading her to launch a business to help others be free from pain.

Karen Statner needed hospital treatment and spent months wearing a back brace after being thrown from her horse into a field in a remote area near Pocklington.

With recurring pain and limited movement, she discovered first-hand the benefits of somatic movement and said it was a 'game changer', enabling her to move freely and without discomfort.

The steeple twist is one of the somatic movements Karen teaches.

Gentle somatic movements can relieve pain and restricted movement, and help to address issues such as lower back pain, sciatica, tension headaches, stress, joint pain, and poor sleep.

Karen started studying the technique while working full time, and embarked on somatic movement teacher training and clinical somatics training.

Having taught regular classes, she has now swapped her paid employment to go self-employed.

As the founder of York-based Somatic Habit, Karen works one to one with regular clients and with two groups via Zoom.

She has launched a membership group which she plans to grow while holding events and retreats, and teaching and mentoring student teachers.

The 'washrage' position.

"As weird as it is I am really grateful that it [the accident] happened. I am fortunate it wasn't more serious. That moment literally changed my life," said Karen, who has been riding since she was a child.

"My horse went and I couldn't pull him up. We were coming to a 90 degree turning and I just thought we were going way too fast and I couldn't stop him."

She said it was 'pretty scary' as she waited for an air ambulance while her friend looked after their two horses, only to learn the helicopter had to be diverted at the last minute to a road accident.

After arriving by road ambulance at hospital, Karen learnt that one of her vertebra had broken in her lower back.

"It was quite a clean break. I didn't need any surgery. I wore a back brace for a while to stay rigid while it was healing."

Her physiotherapist recommended pilates as part of her rehabilitation as the injury caused her pain and limited movement.

Karen took classes and had regular massages but still suffered from recurring pain and stiffness.

"It was only when I found somatic that I understood why I was getting recurring pain."

She said: "It has been a game changer in how I move and how I feel - not having regular pain. I am moving freely and out of pain."

Karen added: “You learn to understand how you function from the inside out, what might be causing your recurring aches and pains, and then you learn how you can change that for the long term."