A TALENTED team of young dancers have just qualified for Team England.

The 30-strong team from Lisa Marie Performing Arts in Poppleton and Tadcaster have just qualified for Team England.

They are the first team from North Yorkshire to make the cut and and they have also qualified for The Dance World Cup Finals in Spain in June.

To win their coveted place on Team England, the dancers competed in the English qualifiers against the very best young dancers in the country. The team, who train in Poppleton, York, went on to qualify with soloists and also in the senior age section in both the Large Jazz Group and Large Commercial Group categories.

Business Director and Founder Lisa Dakin said: "The Dance World Cup is considered to be the Olympics of dance and to be acknowledged as a being one of the best dance schools in the country gives me enormous pride."

Gabrielle Russell, choreographer and Artistic Director, said: "With each competing country only having four places available per age group and genre, it is testament to the incredible talent and skill of each of our dancers to be asked represent England.’ She added, ‘we understand we are the first and only dance school to qualify from our region, so it is our honour and privilege to showcase the amazing talent in North Yorkshire on an international stage."

In addition to competing as a group, the Lisa Marie Performing Arts team have also produced four soloists for the Dance World Cup Finals.

Daray Russell, 14, a Year 10 Manor CE School pupil, is one of just 4 boys representing England in Junior Jazz at the event.

Daray, who trains for over 12 hours a week, will complete in the Children’s Solo Jazz section against the very best male dancers in the World.

He said: "It’s such a brilliant time for male dancers and I hope that any boys thinking of taking up dance will be inspired by the competition and give it a go."

14-year-old Ava Morton, who attends Tadcaster Grammar School, will represent Team England in a Junior Commercial solo. Ava, who has trained at Lisa Marie Performing Arts since she was 3, said of her achievement ‘it’s a dream come true to represent my team on a World Cup stage’.

Joining them, is the teams’ eldest soloist, Elleigh Kirby, 18, will compete as a Senior Ballet Soloist and also in a contemporary duet with 15-year-old Tilly Dawson.

Elleigh, who studies at York College during the day and Lisa Marie Performing Arts on an evening and weekend said: "I can't wait. I feel it is a massive achievement and I am looking forward to competing at such a high standard, it’s going to be such a great vibe. Her partner Tilly, who attends Vale of York Academy, said she ‘felt so proud’ and was most looking forward to being in San Sebastian.

The team’s Creative Director and co-choreographer, Laura Robinson, said to compete on the international stage will require significant funding.

She said: "We would love to hear from any businesses or private individuals from Yorkshire that might be interested in sponsoring us and our England squad kit.’ The team are looking to raise £10,000 to help the children take part."

Sponsors can email: lmpafundraising@outlook.com