ENTRIES for a popular charity event returning to York have opened.

The Arena Group York Fun Run is one of York’s most popular charity fun runs and it will be returning to the city this summer.

It will take place on Sunday, August 7, the same day as the York 10k.

The event welcomes runners of all ages, abilities and backgrounds and looks to provide a boost in fundraising to some deserving local charities.

The Fun Run is a 2.4km route around the city centre of York and offers families a chance to do something together whilst staying active in the city.

Entries to the event start from £5 and children under the age of nine must be accompanied by an adult at all times around the course.

Arena Group will be returning as the title sponsor of the event, a mantle they’ve held since 2010.

Gary Putson is Managing Director at Arena Group.

He said: “There has been no year when we've looked forward more to the beginning of the Arena Group Fun Runs. We need these fun and inclusive events now more than ever to reinspire people to get out and be active whilst staying safe amongst others, in what is set to be a truly fantastic experience.

“We remain immensely proud of our long association with the Run for All team and the Jane Tomlinson Appeal which, in this anniversary year for the charity, will be a deserving recipient of funds raised alongside other local charities close to participants' hearts."

Arena Group and Run for All are encouraging children of all ages and backgrounds to take part.

Part of the sponsorship means that Arena Group is looking to increase participation. For this, they are offering 150 free entries to local York schools.

Marketing and Communications Manager at Run for All Erin Jones said: “We are so excited to return to the streets of York for the Arena Group Leeds Fun Run in 2022. This will be the first time we’ve held the Fun Run since 2019 so we are really looking forward to being back in the city and welcoming people to take part in this popular event.

“All of our Fun Run events are created to be entirely inclusive, and we encourage people of all ages to take part regardless of ability. If you or your child have mobility issues or any other special considerations, please get in touch so we can help you have the best experience.”

More information on the run can be found here.

To get involved, schools are encouraged to contact Run for All at info@runforall.com.

Here, they will be able to redeem a maximum of ten free entries.