YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has dropped by more than 30 - but more cases continue to be recorded in the area.
The latest data from the UK Health Security Agency shows that the city's rate has decreased by 31, taking it to 1,043.5 cases per 100,000 population. The data shows that a further 208 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 52,001.
In North Yorkshire the rate has dropped by 29, taking it to 938.9 cases per 100,000 population. A further 527 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 150,030.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has dropped by 35, taking it to 837.7 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 264 cases recorded in the area taking the total for the pandemic to 85,884.
Across the UK, a further 57,623 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 17,866,632.
