MORE than 3,500 York residents are set to develop Long Covid in the three months to the end of March, according to a computer model.
City of York Council's latest Covid data tracker report reveals the latest results of the 'Situational Awareness Explorer Post Acute Covid-19 model.'
It says it currently predicts that in York, in the three month period from January 1 to March 31, there will be 3,565 new cases of post-acute Covid, of which 740 will 'require services.'
It says post-acute Covid is defined as 'signs and symptoms that develop during or after an infection consistent with Covid-19, which continue for more than 12 weeks and are not explained by an alternative diagnosis.'
*Are you suffering from Long Covid after contracting the coronavirus in recent weeks? Email mike.laycock@thepress.co.uk.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.