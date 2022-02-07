MORE than 3,500 York residents are set to develop Long Covid in the three months to the end of March, according to a computer model.

City of York Council's latest Covid data tracker report reveals the latest results of the 'Situational Awareness Explorer Post Acute Covid-19 model.'

It says it currently predicts that in York, in the three month period from January 1 to March 31, there will be 3,565 new cases of post-acute Covid, of which 740 will 'require services.'

It says post-acute Covid is defined as 'signs and symptoms that develop during or after an infection consistent with Covid-19, which continue for more than 12 weeks and are not explained by an alternative diagnosis.'

*Are you suffering from Long Covid after contracting the coronavirus in recent weeks? Email mike.laycock@thepress.co.uk.