POLICE are appealing for information after an incident where three men were arrested in York city centre.
As The Press reported on Thursday (February 3), three men - one thought to have a firearm - were arrested close to York Minster.
A police spokesman said today: "We're continuing to appeal for witnesses and information about a public order incident in the city last week.
"It happened in Museum Street at around 2.15pm on (February 3) and involved a cyclist and motorist.
"Three men, aged between 22 to 25, were arrested near York Minster and have been released on bail pending further enquiries.
"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"The vehicle involved was a black car.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email ebony.wonnacott@northyorkshire.police.uk. Or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Ebony Wonnacott.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220019791."
