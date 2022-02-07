SEVERAL parked cars have been damaged in a North Yorkshire town - and police have launched an investigation.
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information about an incident of criminal damage to vehicles in Eastfield, near Scarborough. It happened in Southwold Crescent between Friday January 28 and Monday January 31.
During this time, several parked vehicles belonging to residents on the street were damaged by unknown suspects.
Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Paul.O'Neill@northyorkshire.police.uk. Or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Paul O'Neill.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220019139 when passing on information.
