ALMOST 600 York schoolchildren contracted Covid in the last week of January, new figures have revealed.
City of York Council's Covid data tracker report said that in the seven days up to January 31, 596 children of primary or secondary age tested positive across 62 schools.
It said that the rate of new Covid cases for children aged 10-14 was 3,009 per 100,000 people, while the rate for children aged 5-9 was 2,667. In contrast, the rate for people older than 60 was 280.5.
The report said that as of last Thursday, 16 care homes in the York area had confirmed Covid infections, involving at least one resident or staff member, and two homes were hit by outbreaks - involving two or more cases - on January 31.
