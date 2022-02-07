THREE men have been arrested after a public order incident in York city centre.
It happened in Museum Street in the city at around 2.15pm on Thursday February 3 2022 - and involved a cyclist and motorist.
Three men, aged between 22 to 25, were arrested near York Minster and have been released on bail pending further enquiries.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"The vehicle involved was a black car."
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email ebony.wonnacott@northyorkshire.police.uk. Or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Ebony Wonnacott.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12220019791 when passing on information to the force.
