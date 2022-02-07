THE deadly Delta variant of Covid has almost disappeared in York following the rise of Omicron.
Only 0.05 per cent of Covid cases in the city in January were Delta, with another 0.05 per cent being the Delta Plus variant, according to City of York Council's latest Covid data tracker report.
It said 98.4 per cent of cases were Omicron, with 1.5 per cent undetermined.
Delta, which had placed thousands of patients across the UK in intensive care since last summer, was dominant in York until just two months ago.
The three sub-variants of the Omicron variant which are circulating in the UK and dominant are all believed to be causing milder illness.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.