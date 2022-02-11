A MAN who filmed himself sexually assaulting a sleeping woman has been jailed.

Moses Leon Hill, 30, sent the video he made to another person.

Then he made the victim go through the ordeal of giving evidence against him, York Crown Court heard.

He has a history of offences against at least one other woman including harassment, but no previous sexual convictions.

In a personal statement, the victim said her house “no longer feels like her home”.

She was embarrassed and disgusted by what Hill had done and it had had a lasting psychological effect on her.

Judge Simon Hickey told Hill: “You have chosen to have a trial. This young lady had to come and relive her experience and give evidence and was effectively called a liar, and the jury convicted you quite rightly on the clear evidence of the video.”

He jailed Hill for two and a half years.

Hill, formerly of Foxwood and Acomb, will be on the sex offenders’ register for life and is barred from working or volunteering with children and vulnerable people. He moved to Wales after the offence.

He was also made subject to a 10-year restraining order banning him from contacting the victim in any way and banned him from posting about her or mentioning her on any social media.

Hill denied a charge of sexual assault but was convicted by a jury.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of making a malicious communication involving the video.

York Crown Court heard he is currently subject to a second restraining order aimed at protecting another woman from him.

The judge said the first woman who had known Hill some years earlier, invited him to her house out of pity when he was feeling sorry for himself.

The jury heard she made it clear she was not interested in sex, but after she fell asleep, he sexually assaulted her and filmed what he was doing on his phone.

Then he sent the video to someone he knew.

For Hill, Andrew Petterson said he had served a prison sentence since the sexual assault for other offences. Since being made subject to a separate suspended prison sentence had not reoffended.

He had difficulties with his mental health. After he was convicted by the jury last November his mental health had deteriorated and he had self-harmed and tried to take an overdose.

The barrister said Hill was remorseful, but the judge said Hill had denied the offence for more than a year until his trial and that his remorse at the time of sentence was because he knew the consequences of his actions.

Mr Petterson read out a reference from a hotel manager who said she had a job for Hill. He handed in other references.