A BOXING legend joined a bus firm's knock-out celebration of employees who kept the wheels turning during the pandemic.

Frank Bruno joined Transdev's annual Amazing Awards, which was attended by 100 nominees and partners after last year's event was cancelled due to Covid restrictions.

Finalists won a place on the shortlist in nine categories from more than 1,300 people from 10 bus companies operating hundreds of bus routes from Preston to the Yorkshire Coast.

Among the winners was City Sightseeing York which was named Team of the Year.

Led by general manager Kel Pizzuti, the team delivered the operation’s biggest ever season in 2021.

Kel said: “I’m thrilled for the whole team. It’s clear that our sightseeing team have a lot of fun in what they do – it’s about enjoying the job and our customers saw that and wanted to be come on board with us and be part of it.

“The reaction when I took the team of the year trophy to our Exhibition Square HQ said it all; every one of our team is very proud of what we’ve done together.

"We’re looking forward to an even bigger and better season this year and we can’t wait to welcome thousands more visitors and give them an amazing experience!”

British boxer Frank said: “To you, the people who make Transdev the amazing team you really are – you’re all winners, and it’s an honour for me to share your night and celebrate what makes you special.

“To all the Amazing Awards winners, well done and keep on packing a punch.”

Transdev's chief executive Alex Hornby said: “Our Amazing Awards again celebrated my colleagues’ incredible work and strong performance, showcasing their tremendous efforts in looking after their customers and fellow colleagues.

“We are proud to be seen as an industry leader, but that is only possible thanks to our 1,400 strong team of amazing people – forever our greatest assets.

"These awards helped to single out the best of the best on a very important and special evening for us all, and our congratulations and thanks go out to our nine winners and finalists.”

Transdev’s Amazing Awards are given in nine categories, including the eco champion award for smooth, safe and economical driving, which was won by Mariusz Losinski, from York-based Cityzap and York & Country.

Transdev also asked customers to nomiate their favourite drivers, with the Harrogate Bus Company’s Keith Renshaw scooping the Customer Choice Award.

Master of ceremonies at the awards was retired BBC Look North presenter Harry Gration who said it was a chance 'to salute genuine heroes'.