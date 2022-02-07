POLICE have issued a CCTV image of a man they need to trace in connection with a suspected theft.
North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened inside the Aldi supermarket on Northway in Scarborough at around 10.15am on Tuesday, February 1.
A police spokesman said: "A substantial amount of money was accidentally dropped on the floor by an elderly woman while she was doing her shopping.
"It is believed the money was picked up by a man who left the supermarket without handing it in.
"We are appealing for information to help identify the man in the CCTV image who we would like to speak to in relation to the matter.
"If you can help, please email Rowan.Haywood@northyorkshire.police.uk. Or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Rowan Haywood.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote reference number 12220018314 when providing details.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.