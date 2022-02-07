HUNDREDS of people gathered in York to watch a 21 gun salute to celebrate 70 years of the Queen's reign.
Yesterday (February 6) was Accession Day, which marked the 70th anniversary of the day Queen Elizabeth was crowned in 1952.
To celebrate the Platinum Jubilee year, a 21-gun salute was fired in Museum Gardens in York today at 12pm, hosted by the fourth Infantry Brigade and the Headquarters North East of the British Army.
People gathered on both sides of the park to watch each of the three Light Guns fire one at a time by the Thirsk-based fourth Regiment Royal Artillery, known as the North East Gunners.
The British Army Band Catterick played to signal that the salute had ended.
