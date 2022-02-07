YORK Outer MP Julian Sturdy says the government may need to offer more support to help hard-pressed households cope with rising energy bills,.
After the government announced a package of support last week, the MP said: "Given the looming danger of unprecedented energy bill rises driven by unusual global economic factors after the pandemic, I am glad to see the Chancellor announce a £350 per household support package, and want him to remain ready to take further decisive action as required."
He explained: "The April £150 non-repayable council tax rebate for homes in council tax bands A-D will benefit 89% of households in the York and Humber region, and 95% of renters nationwide. Bill increases will also be cushioned by a further £200, repayable from April 2023 at just £40 per year.
"I am also reassured by the allocation of a further £144 million to help low income households that do not pay council tax, and confirmation of the extension of the £150 Warm Homes Discount to 780,000 more vulnerable households."
Mr Sturdy added: "I will stay vigilant to make sure this meets the needs of York residents addressing this freak energy bill rise, and will act immediately if more help is needed."
