AS PART of Children’s Mental Health Week, libraries in the East Riding area have launched a scheme to support young people's health and wellbeing.
The Reading Well for Children scheme is a book list of 33 expert-endorsed titles which support children’s mental health and wellbeing.
The list is targeted at children in Key Stage 2 but includes titles aimed at a wide range of reading levels that support less confident readers. It also encourages children to read together with their siblings and carers.
Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for cultural and leisure assets at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “We are delighted to be offering this scheme, as there is currently an enormous need for quality-assured health and wellbeing information, advice and stories to support children in understanding and managing their mental health and wellbeing.
"A recent study of 10,000 families in the UK suggests that primary school children were much more troubled by lockdown than secondary school pupils, so it is vital people participate in this scheme."
East Riding Libraries will also be putting on three events in February to raise awareness of the scheme.
The two launches are aimed at professionals working with children to showcase the books and resources the scheme offers.
