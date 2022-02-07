THE number of Covid patients at York and Scarborough hospitals has fallen.

The York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said today that it was now treating 140 inpatients with confirmed or suspected Covid.

The number had peaked at 168 last month at the height of the Omicron wave, which compared with 242 such patients at the height of the pandemic in January last year.

Some of the current Covid patients are 'incidental,' in that they have tested positive after going into hospital because of a different ailment.

The trust said two of its patients with Covid were currently in intensive care and a total of 3,552 Covid patients had been discharged since the start of the pandemic almost two years ago.