PEOPLE across North Yorkshire have a chance to honour volunteers who make a real difference in their community and to nominate their unsung heroes for an award.
After a two year pause due to the pandemic, North Yorkshire County Council is looking for those who helped it deliver critical services and provided social networks which reduce isolation and enable people to live independently for longer.
The sixth such awards have three categories: Best community group, Volunteer of the year , and Making a difference.
Marie-Ann Jackson, Head of the Stronger Communities Programme, said: "The last two years have been challenging in so many ways and we have all had to pull together to get through the effects of a pandemic. The awards this year will really highlight what has been happening and are more important than ever before."
Nominations must be in by May 6.
Finalists will be invited to an awards ceremony at the North Yorkshire Wider Partnership Conference at the Pavilions of Harrogate, North Yorkshire Showground on the morning of September 30, 2022.
Each category winner will receive £1,000 for the project, group or nominated relevant local charity in the case of the volunteer awards. Two runners-up in each category will receive £250. Details can be found at www.northyorks.gov.uk/community-awards
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.