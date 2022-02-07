A CHARITY challenge that encourages people to get fitter while raising money for York Hospital returns this month.
The ‘10K Any Way’ fundraiser allows everyone to set their own personal challenge to get to 10K, allowing people of all ages and abilities to take part. Participants can run, walk, or cycle to support their local hospital and spread it out over a longer period if they prefer.
Joe Fenton, community fundraiser for York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity, said: “Our local communities have been fantastic in supporting the NHS right through the pandemic and we need that support now more than ever.
"Our hospitals are still going through an extremely challenging time, which is why they still need your support. Money raised from the event will help support staff and patients, funding items to help physical and mental wellbeing."
Registration is just £10, which includes an event t-shirt and special medal.
For further details or to register, click here.
