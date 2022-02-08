Around 100 'Lions ', including some from as far afield as Germany, gathered in Easingwold at the weekend.
On Saturday, the District 105N Convention for Easingwold Lions was opened by Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake.
The MP says the group has been at the heart of the community in Easingwold and nearby villages since 1978.
"It was a fantastic event,," Mr Hollinrake continued, "The Lions have been a part of my life for a long time, with my father being a charter member of the Easingwold Lions. I look forward to becoming more involved in the Lions Group in Parliament."
He added: "The Lions are to local communities and how they deliver services - it's important to note that if such services were provided by the Government they would be less effective and cost many times more. The district has raised over £1 million for good causes to date."
To join Easingwold Lions, go to www.easingwold-lions.org/
