A MAN has suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car on a major road in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police were contacted at around 10.05pm on Sunday (February 6) to reports of a collision on the A168 near Topcliffe. The collision occurred on the northbound carriageway near to the service station.
A white Skoda was involved in a collision with a 36-year-old man, who was a pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to the James Cook Hospital at Middlesbrough - and his injuries are described as serious but not life threatening.
The northbound carriageway was closed whilst emergency services dealt with the collision. The carriageway was open again at 2.45am today (February 7).
Anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the events surrounding it is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police with information. This can be done by calling 101, selecting option 2, and asking for PC 174 David Minto.
Alternatively you can email david.minto@northyorkshire.police.uk
If you wish to provide information anonymously this can be done by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference 12220021840 when providing information to the force.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.