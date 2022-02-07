BUSINESSES hit by Omicron may be in line for support as City of York Council opens a new round of funding.

The Government announced in December that York would receive a top-up of £300,786 of additional restrictions grant (ARG) funding for businesses severely hit by the Omicron variant but not able to receive any other Covid-19 grant support.

Cllr Andrew Waller, executive member for economy and strategic planning, said it remained a very challenging time for many local businesses, which had affected by cancellations over Christmas.

"The key aspect here is to maintain jobs across the city, recognising that some businesses are under pressure."

He urged York businesses to apply for the latest round of ARG funding.

"The scheme has previously proved to be a lifeline to local small businesses and the latest round aims to support sectors most severely impacted by the rise of the Omicron variant including travel and tourism, companies dealing with events, and the personal care sector as well as other businesses missing out on previous Government schemes.

"We thank businesses for their patience and understanding whilst we have set up this new process.

"We continue to update our webpage so ask that businesses visit https://www.york.gov.uk/COVID19BusinessGrants for the latest information.”

Councillor Nigel Ayre, executive member for finance and performance said: “These have been an exceptionally difficult past two years for businesses in York and we continue to do all we can to support them.

"Since the start of this pandemic we have administered over 25,000 grants with a value of more than £113 million of government grants to York businesses, applied all available business rates support and invested £1 million in additional local support.

"We are now in a position to open a new grant application process so businesses affected by Omicron can access the latest round of ARG support.

"Businesses can also visit our website to view the eligibility criteria and how to apply.

"Our teams will process applications as swiftly as possible so that businesses get these grants as soon as possible.”