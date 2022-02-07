A NEW contractor has taken over a North Yorkshire development which will feature a cinema, restaurants and civic square.

Family-owned Moody Construction has been appointed to complete Northallerton’s Treadmills development at the town's former prison site.

The Northallerton-based building contractor has re-started work to deliver a multi-screen Everyman cinema, three new-build restaurant units, and public realm works to create a showpiece civic square.

Work was paused for just under a month after PDR Construction went into administration.

The Central Northallerton Development Company Ltd, a joint venture formed by developer Wykeland Group and Hambleton District Council, is driving the mixed-used regeneration scheme.

It is now set to be fully completed, as previously planned, by autumn.

Completion of the works will pave the way for the opening of the four-screen cinema, which will have a total of 276 seats, its own restaurant and licensed bar.

Jonathan Stubbs, development director of Wykeland and a member of the CNDCL Board, said: “We’re pleased we have been able to put in place a rapid, but also rigorous, process to review progress, consider options for a new contractor and, finally, to appoint Moody Construction.

“This process has ensured we now have in place a new contractor with the capability and capacity to ensure a seamless transition and complete the project, while ensuring value for money.

“Moody Construction has mobilised its existing supply chain and also re-engaged a number of sub-contractors who were working on site before the construction pause. The resumption of works within a short period of time will minimise the impact on the build programme.”

Councillor Mark Robson, leader of Hambleton District Council, added: “We are delighted to welcome Moody Construction back on to site.

"Not only are they a Northallerton-based business but they have already worked with us, successfully delivering the external restoration and extensive internal redevelopment and modernisation of the Grade II listed buildings on the Treadmills site.

“Work on the site has only been delayed by a few weeks and we look forward to seeing the new cinema opening to the public.

"The council is committed to delivering a first class offer at the old prison site – all the current retail units are now occupied, businesses are joining C4DI and students will be on the campus site the spring.

"The creation of the cinema clearly demonstrates this council’s ambition to developing and enhancing our market town. It’s a very exciting time.”

The previous work by Moody Construction enabled the creation of the Centre for Digital Innovation (C4Di) Northallerton tech hub, a digital education “eCampus”, involving the University of Sunderland and York College, offices and other facilities.

James Moody, construction director of Moody Construction, said: “Following the successful completion of the challenging restoration and conversion of the listed buildings, we are delighted be part of the Treadmills development team again.

“We have been based in Northallerton since our company was founded over 100 years ago and the majority of Moody Construction staff live locally, so there has been a commitment from our pre-construction team to minimise disruption and expedite the complex and rigorous negotiations with a view to seeing progress on site resume as quickly as possible.

“Our project management staff and on-site personnel will now maintain momentum, working with our valued supply chain to complete the fantastic recreational facility to benefit future generations.”

The transformation of the former prison buildings followed delivery of the first phase of Treadmills, which saw the creation of three new-build stores, anchored by Lidl, and a 126-space car park.

The £17m scheme has been recognised as an outstanding example of regeneration delivered through partnership between the public and private sectors.

It received the Game Changer Award in the Yorkshire Property Awards 2021 and the Public-Private Collaboration of the Year award in the Insider Yorkshire Property Industry Awards 2021.

The Treadmills project is supported by the York & North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership, which secured investment of £1.8m from the Government’s Local Growth Fund for the redevelopment and fit-out of C4DI and a further £725,000 from the Government’s Getting Building Fund for the eCampus.

The final phase of the project is being part-funded with £4.75m from the Government’s Future High Streets Fund.