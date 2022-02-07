UPDATED: The road has now reopened and the repairs are complete.
EMERGENCY works are causing traffic problems on a major road.
The A1(M) in North Yorkshire currently has one lane closed due to emergency bridge repairs on the northbound carriageway between junction 42, the A63 Selby Fork turn off and junction 43 - the M1 interchange.
Traffic is currenlty coping well, but drivers are being asked to drive with care in the area.
