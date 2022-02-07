The Chemical Brothers will be headlining a special outdoor show on the grounds of Castle Howard this summer

The multi-award-winning electronic due will be visiting the Grade I listed castle on Sunday, July 26. 

Known for their rave-like concerts with laser lights and bold transcendent audio and visual space, the band aims to create a show where audiences can lose themselves in the set. 

Their latest and ninth studio album 'No Geography' was met with a huge wave of critical praise and two more Grammys for members Tom and Ed. 

Also performing at Castle Howard is the iconic band, Duran Duran on June Friday, 17.

The venue will have car parking available with more information announced closer to the date.

How to get tickets to The Chemical Brothers:

You can buy tickets to the special show at Castle Howard on Friday, February 11 at 10am via TicketMaster

The Chemical Brothers UK shows 2022:

The Chemical Brothers - Live at Castle Howard- June 26th 

APE Presents Field Day- August 20th