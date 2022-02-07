A MAN was taken to hospital with swelling and bruising to his face after an assault in York last month - and another man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about an assault that occurred in Knavesmire Road in York.
A man was assaulted at 7.30am on Thursday January 6 near to the field next to York Racecourse. The incident caused bruising and swelling to his face which resulted in him being taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment, where was later discharged.
A man in his thirties has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently on police bail.
The area is a popular spot for joggers and dog walkers, so officers are requesting anyone who was in the area at the time, who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and speak to the Force Control Room.
Quote reference number: 12220002743. You can also email PC 0826 Wilson directly - 000826@northyorkshire.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
