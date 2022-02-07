RIVER water from the Ouse will be used to heat York Guildhall as restoration work brings the historic building into the 21st century.

A river water source heat pump has been put in as part of the refurbishment and redevelopment of the building in the heart of the city to significantly cut its carbon footprint.

The location of the Guildhall, on the banks of the River Ouse, provides the opportunity to take advantage of this low-carbon energy source.

The river water source heat pump will allow carbon savings of about 40 tonnes per year in operation when compared against an equivalent fossil fuel energy solution.

River water will be taken into the heat pump in the basement plant room and run through a heat exchanger. There, heat will be abstracted from the river water before being returned to the river.

The pump then converts the heat from the river from around 5°C up to 45°C which will then be used to warm large parts of the building.

The Main Hall, Slype space and new-build offices will be heated from the pump using underfloor heating.

Further offices and meeting rooms will be heated by fan coil units (FCUs) run from the pump. These FCUs combine heating and cooling coils, providing warmth in the winter and cooling air in the warmer summer months.

The Guildhall is being restored and redeveloped for the 21st century to provide modern business space with public access, conference and events space and retained civic use.

Councillor Paula Widdowson, executive member for environment and climate change at City of York Council, said: “It was fantastic to see first-hand some of the work that has taken place to restore the Guildhall and bring this historic building into the 21st century.

“The carbon output of this heating method is much lower than using a traditional gas boiler. Over time, with the greening of the grid, the carbon savings will only increase.

“As a council, we are determined to play our part in helping to achieve our ambition of becoming a carbon net-zero city.

"The installation of the river water source heat pump at the Guildhall is yet another step towards achieving this goal.”

Cllr Nigel Ayre, executive member for finance and performance, said: “It makes perfect sense to take advantage of the Guildhall’s unique riverside location to heat large parts of the building.

“Sustainability and innovation are at the heart of the renovation works. Through the installation of the river water source heat pump, we are making sure the Guildhall restoration project delivers environmental gain alongside the many community and economic benefits.”

Faye Davies, managing director of Burrell Foley Fischer architects for the project, said: “As architects we consider carefully our specification choices and their environmental impact.

"The riverside location of the project provides an ideal alternative energy source for the refurbished and extended building and will significantly reduce its in-use carbon footprint.”