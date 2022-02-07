A ROAD through North Yorkshire was closed for about three hours this morning after a crash.

The Highways Agency said the A168 was closed northbound between the A1M at junction 49 and the B1448 near Thirsk due to a serious collision at around midnight.

The road remained closed until shortly after 3am today (February 7).

A diversion was in place throughout the closure.

It's not known whether anyone was injured at this time.

More to follow.