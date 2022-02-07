POLICE, ambulance and firefighters were called in after a car smashed into a roadside barrier.
The accident happened shortly after 12.30am today (February 7) in Bawtry Road, Selby.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "A crew from Selby was called to a single vehicle road traffic collision where a car had collided with a roadside barrier.
"Fortunately no one was trapped of injured.
"The crew made the vehicle safe and left the incident with North Yorkshire Police."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.