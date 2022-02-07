POLICE, ambulance and firefighters were called in after a car smashed into a roadside barrier.

The accident happened shortly after 12.30am today (February 7) in Bawtry Road, Selby.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "A crew from Selby was called to a single vehicle road traffic collision where a car had collided with a roadside barrier.

"Fortunately no one was trapped of injured.

"The crew made the vehicle safe and left the incident with North Yorkshire Police."

 

 