POLICE have been spot checking commercial vehicles at the weekend.
North Yorkshire Police traffic officers took part in a joint dangerous goods check at Teesport on Saturday (February 5) with DVSA Enforcement, Cleveland and Northumbria Police.
A police spokesman said of the 25 vehicles stopped only five were in order.
They found one insecure load,8 drivers hours offences, five delayed prohibitions, with one driver eported to the HSE and five advisories given.
North Yorkshire Police Traffic Constable David Minto took the above photo and said: "This vehicle carrying asbestos was prohibited.
"It had numerous issues including a lack of fire extinguishers and incomplete transport documentation.
"It's placard was also in a poor condition too."
