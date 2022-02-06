A 39-YEAR-old woman has been charged with the murder of a now-named two-year-old boy following an incident at a house in North Yorkshire.
Officers say they attended a report of a concern for safety at Upper Garth Gardens in Guisborough at 10.07am on February 2.
Ambulance services also attended the scene where a two-year-old boy, who has been named Daniel James Hodgson Green, was taken to hospital but sadly died.
Police say his family have asked for privacy as they grieve.
A 39-year-old woman will appear at Teesside Magistrates Court on February 7.
Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Hollingsworth said at the time of the incident: “Officers are supporting the boy’s family and they ask for privacy as they grieve.
“My thoughts, and the thoughts of all those working on this murder investigation, remain with the family.”
