FIREFIGHTERS used cutting equipment to free a pony which had got stuck in a metal gate in its stable.

They were called to High Street, Newton-on-Rawcliffe, at 12.20pm.

After being freed the pony, a four-year-old mare named Pixie, was returned to her stable.

"After rescuing Pixie crews resecured the gate with a spare padlock," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.