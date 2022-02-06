FIREFIGHTERS used cutting equipment to free a pony which had got stuck in a metal gate in its stable.
They were called to High Street, Newton-on-Rawcliffe, at 12.20pm.
After being freed the pony, a four-year-old mare named Pixie, was returned to her stable.
"After rescuing Pixie crews resecured the gate with a spare padlock," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.