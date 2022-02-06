The number of Covid cases in York appears to have levelled out, for the time being at least.

There were 2,267 cases recorded in York in the seven days up to February 1 – an increase of just two on the week before.

The infection rate in York now stands at 1,074.3/ 100,000 of the population – ie just over one per cent.

Despite a slight fall in cases, down 10 to 174, the Fulford, Heslington and University ward still has the highest infection rate in the city, at 1,779.5 cases/ 100,000, and is the only York ward coloured black on the Government’s interactive Covid map.

Rawcliffe and Clifton South, which saw cases drop by 16 to 62, now has the lowest infection rate in the city, at 744.8 cases/ 100,000.

The Government's interactive Covid map, showing the latest infection rates in York

Elsewhere, North Yorkshire saw the number of cases fall by 851 to 6003, giving an infection rate of 967.3/ 100,000, while the East Riding also saw a big fall in Covid cases, down 373 to 2995, giving an infection rate of 872.7/ 100,000.

There are currently 151 people with suspected Covid being treated by the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which runs hospitals in both York and Scarborough as well as smaller units across the region. The Trust has two Covid patients in ICU.

Nationally, a further 54,095 people tested positive for Coronavirus, according to government figures released today. There were 75 further deaths within 28 days of a positive test recorded.

You can check out hopw your area of York is doing by looking at the Government's interactive Covid map here