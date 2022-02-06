GRAFFITI-busters have cleaned up a gas utility cabinet in Hull Road, which had been targeted by graffiti artists just days after being given a new coat of paint by Northern Gas Networks.
The gas company gave the cabinet a fresh lick of paint after it was reported by members of the Hull Road Liberal Democrats.
"Unfortunately, only a matter of days later, the same cabinet suffered another graffiti attack," said Lib Dem team member Pippa Hepworth.
"Luckily, the cabinet was not marked to the same scale as it was before, but as soon as this was noticed we arranged to clean off the new markings.
“Local residents have contacted us to let us know that the graffiti clean-up is making a real difference to our local area. We will continue to remove any graffiti that is reported to us. ”
