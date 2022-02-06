UPDATE: The A170 at Sutton Bank is now fully open again, after what Sgt Paul Cording of North Yorkshire Police's roads policing unit says were 'two separate RTCs'. There were no serious injuries
THIS was the dramatic scene on a notorious stretch of road this afternoon following a crash.
One vehicle was on its roof following the incident at the A170 at Sutton Bank early this afternoon.
Amazingly, police say there were no serious injuries. But motorists were advised to avoid the area while emergency services dealt with the incident.
Sgt Paul Cording of North Yorkshire police tweeted, at 1.29pm: "The A170 Sutton Bank is currently closed due to an RTC. Thankfully only minor injuries but please avoid the area whilst emergency services deal."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment