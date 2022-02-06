UPDATE: The A170 at Sutton Bank is now fully open again, after what Sgt Paul Cording of North Yorkshire Police's roads policing unit says were 'two separate RTCs'. There were no serious injuries 

 

THIS was the dramatic scene on a notorious stretch of road this afternoon following a crash.

One vehicle was on its roof following the incident at the A170 at Sutton Bank early this afternoon.

Amazingly, police say there were no serious injuries. But motorists were advised to avoid the area while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Sgt Paul Cording of North Yorkshire police tweeted, at 1.29pm: "The A170 Sutton Bank is currently closed due to an RTC. Thankfully only minor injuries but please avoid the area whilst emergency services deal."