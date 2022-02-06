THE PRESS has thrown its weight behind a campaign to make York the headquarters of Britain’s railways.

As we reported yesterday, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has launched a competition to find a new home for the HQ of Great British Railways (GBR) - which is being described by the Department for Transport as ‘the railway’s new guiding mind’ and ‘the heart of the rail network’.

The government has pledged, as part of its ‘levelling up’ commitment, that the new national HQ will be based outside London.

Local authorities have until March 16 to make a formal ‘expression of interest’.

York has already written to both the Prime Minister and Mr Shapps to expres an interest in becoming home to the HQ of GBR.

Council leader Cllr Keith Aspden confirmed on Saturday that the city would now be preparing a ‘comprehensive bid’.

Today, The Press throws its weight behind York’s campaign.

Press editor Nigel Burton said: “York’s historic ties to the railways and its status as the home of the National Railway Museum makes the city the obvious place for the headquarters of Great British Railways. We would urge everyone to support the campaign to bring the HQ to what should be its rightful home.”

East Yorkshire Conservative MP Sir Greg Knight is also backing York.

He said: “York’s unique historical links to our railways make it an ideal location for the new Great British Railways headquarters – and York’s bid has my full support.”

National news agency the Press Association has identified three towns and cities which are favourites for the new HQ. One is York, the others Crewe and Birmingham.

Cllr Aspden said: “York’s unique historical links to our railways make it an ideal location for the new Great British Railways headquarters.

“Our existing connections, historical links, sector jobs and highly skilled workforce, would make the city a perfect fit for GBR.”

Choosing York as the HQ for GBR would ‘see a concrete commitment from the Government to their levelling up ambitions, bringing jobs and investment to York and the North’, Cllr Aspden said.

He added: “York is already at the heart of the rail industry in the North, so this move would give us the opportunity to truly cement York’s place as the national home for rail."

Announcing the official launch of the competition to find a home for GBR on Saturday, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “Our railways have kept this country moving for almost 200 years, but it’s time to kickstart a new age that will shape our network for the next 200.

“I’m calling on people across the country to make the case for why the true home of the railways is on your doorstep.”

The winner - which will be announced this summer - will receive a “great boost” with the creation of high-skilled jobs in their area, Mr Shapps added.

Locations across the country with ‘strong historical links to the railway’ are particularly being encouraged to bid, the Department for Transport says.

The GBR transition team will shortlist the best applications in May, after which a public vote will help determine the winning location.

In addition to the new central headquarters for GBR, several regional headquarters will also be built.