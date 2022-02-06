A Valentine's Day dinner from the comforts of your own house can be just as romantic as an expensive fine dining restaurant.
Whether you're looking for some culinary inspiration or you want to spoil that special someone without breaking the bank, we've got you covered.
MuscleFood has put together a list of some of the best romantic dine-in options to treat the love in your life without it costing you a fortune.
The list includes bundle deals and meal kits - in other words, everything you need to make your Valentine's day a memorable one.
The best Valentine's Day dine-in meal kits
Nandos' Selection Hamper
If you and your significant other enjoy a cheeky wee Nando's, this selection hamper might just be what you are looking for.
The hamper includes:
- 33 Nando’s meals
- 5kg of premium Chicken Breast Fillets
- 2 Extra Lean Chicken Burgers
- 200g of Diced Southern Fried Chicken Breast
- 1 Nando’s Medium PERi-PERi Sauce
- Nando’s Medium PERi-PERi Rub
- Nando’s Mild PERinaise PERi-PERi Mayonnaise
It is worth £40.76 but you can get it today from MuscleFood for £35.
One Pan Beef Roasting Hamper
Make your Valentine's stress-free with this one-pan beef roasting hamper which is bound to impress that special someone.
The roasting hamper includes:
- An 800g beef roasting joint
- 12 Cumberland sausages
- 10 low-fat unsmoked bacon medallions
- 1kg Luxury roasting potatoes
- 500g Luxury whole carrots
- 500g Luxury whole parsnips
You can get all those for just £15 via the MuscleFood website.
Steak, Chips & Herb Butter Recipe Kit
A romantic steak dinner can cost a fortune but it doesn't have to with this recipe kit.
One kit includes all of the following ingredients:
- 1 rump steak
- Lemon, garlic, and herb butter
- 1 serving Chips
- 1 Grilled Tomato
- 1 Flat mushroom
The delicious recipe kit will cost you £5 via the MuscleFood website.
Fish Taster Selection
Recreate the fun and flavour of a tapas night with this scrummy fish taster selection.
The selection includes all of the following ingredients, perfect for any Valentine's celebration:
- 2 fresh Salmon Fillets
- 2 fresh Tuna Fillets
- 250g of King Scallops
- 2 Fresh Cod Fillets
The fish taster collection will set you back £15 via the MuscleFood website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.