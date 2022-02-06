With Half Term on the horizon, we're all overdue for a relaxing staycation away from the bustle of everyday life.

Lucky for us, Vrbo has rounded up some of the best staycation destinations across the UK to save us hunting for the best deals.

Whether you're searching for some calm in the country or you want some tranquillity by the sea, we've got you covered.

Here are 6 of the best UK-based properties that you should book this Half Term according to Vrbo.

Best staycation spots across the UK according to Vrbo

Delightful hideaway in enchanting grounds

Delightful hideaway in enchanting grounds. Credit: Vrbo

Only a 10 minutes drive from Sudbury Station, you'll find this Suffolk haven which would make the ideal staycation spot to keep the whole family entertained this Half Term.

It has plenty of space to keep everyone occupied with three sitting rooms, dining room, country kitchen and a stunning south-facing garden to explore.

Where: Suffolk, England

No. of bedrooms: 4

No. of bathrooms: 2

Sleeps: 10

Book a stay via Vrbo.

Dormestone House

Dormestone House. Credit: Vrbo

If you're looking to get away from it all this February break, look no further than Dormestone House in Kent.

Live it up in luxury with 3 reception rooms, an open fire, enclosed extended gardens, enough parking for 8 cars, an outdoor heated pool, a tennis court, and even a fire pit.

Where: Kent, England

No. of bedrooms: 4

No. of bathrooms: 3

Sleeps: 10

Book a stay via Vrbo.

Stunning absolute sea beachfront Beach House St Ives Bay

Stunning absolute sea beachfront Beach House St Ives Bay. Credit: Vrbo

Looking for a seaside getaway this Half Term? Make your dreams a reality by booking a stay at this beach house in St Ives.

With an outdoor play area, garden, terrace and a short walk to the beach, you'll undoubtedly come back feeling all refreshed after a holiday here.

Where: Cornwall, England

No. of bedrooms: 2

No. of bathrooms:1

Sleeps: 5

Book a stay via Vrbo.

Beach Walk lodge

Beach Walk lodge. Credit: Vrbo

Whisk the family away to Filey in North Yorkshire for a holiday that you're not likely to forget in a hurry.

The lodge has plenty of parking, a swimming pool and pets are welcome.

Where: Filey,near Scarborough, England

No. of bedrooms: 2

No. of bathrooms:2

Sleeps: 4

Book a stay via Vrbo.

Nordwall Farm

Nordwall Farm. Credit: Vrbo

Tucked away in the northern Highlands is a charming town called Wick and the heavenly Nordwall farm.

Show the whole family the delights of the North of Scotland and other are plenty of amenities to keep you entertained from a sunroom, garden and lawn, decked area and an indoor swimming pool.

Where: Wick, Caithness, Scotland

No. of bedrooms: 4

No. of bathrooms:2

Sleeps: 8

Book a stay via Vrbo.

Luxury villa for 22 people with pool, jacuzzi, large garden and private pub

Luxury villa for 22 people with pool, jacuzzi, large garden and private pub. Credit: Vrbo

There are staycations and then there is this luxury Dorset villa.

The thatched cottage is not short on charm or space with 2 fully equipped kitchens, a breakfast room, a barn area, garden chalet/ games room, pool, jacuzzi and more.

Where: Dorset, England

No. of bedrooms: 10

No. of bathrooms: 8

Sleeps: 22

Book a stay via Vrbo.