MORE than 100 homes and other properties in Tang Hall are without power this morning.

Northern Powergrid says the problem - which affects 120 properties - is caused by 'an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment' that serve the area.

The power cut was reported at just before 9am. Northern Powergrid says it has a team 'working hard to restore (the) power as quickly as possible'.

Power is expected to be back on by about 12 noon.