FIREFIGHTERS were called out to deal with building materials being caught and blown around by strong winds.
They were called out to a building site at Copgrove Road in Burton Leonard near Knaresborough just after 9pm last night.
They 'carried out an inspection and made sure there was no danger to the public,' a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.
Winds could gust at up to 41mph in our region today, the Met Office has warned.
