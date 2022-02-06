FIREFIGHTERS were called out to deal with building materials being caught and blown around by strong winds.

They were called out to a building site at Copgrove Road in Burton Leonard near Knaresborough just after 9pm last night.

They 'carried out an inspection and made sure there was no danger to the public,' a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.

Winds could gust at up to 41mph in our region today, the Met Office has warned.