FIRE crews were called out to an address in Huntington last night - because someone had been vaping.
The vape pen set off the fire alarm at a commercial building in Kathryn Avenue. Fire crews arrived at just after 9pm.
It was a case of 'a false alarm caused by vaping', a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.
