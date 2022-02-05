The Army has confirmed that a soldier based at Catterick Garrison has died.
In a statement released today following a question from The Press, an Army spokesperson said: "We can confirm the death of a soldier on February 5, 2022.
"The circumstances surrounding this death are being investigated and it would be inappropriate to comment any further at this time.
"Our thoughts are with the soldier’s family and friends."
The spokesperson said it would be 'inappropriate' to comment further.
Catterick is the British Army''s largest garrison, with more than 13,000 personnel.
it is home to several Army units, including the 1st Battalion the Yorkshire Regiment and the Royal Lancers.
In 2028 the 1st (UK) Division, which currently has its HQ in York, will move to Catterick.
