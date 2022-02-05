METAL sheets blew off the roof of the garage at a property in East Harsley near Northallerton as strong, gusty winds continued across the region.
Fire crews from Northallerton were called out just before 3.30pm. They were able to secure the sheets between the garage wall and a pole.
In other wind-related incidents across our region this afternoon:
- firefighters cordoned off an area in Helperby amid concerns that a large tree might fall on a house. After cordoning off the area, a tree surgeon was brought in
- fire crews removed a loose chimney pot from a house at Port Mulgrave, Saltburn-by-the-sea.
As reported earlier, two markets - the Little Bird artisan markets in Knaresborough and Harrogate Valley Gardens - cancelled this weekend due to forecast bad weather.
According to the Met Office, winds in our area gusted at up to 36mph at times this afternoon.
Gusts tomorrow afternoon could reach 40mph.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.