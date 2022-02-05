THREE men were taken to hospital this afternoon following a crash on the A19 at South Knayton near Thirsk.
Only one car, a Vauxhall Corsa, was involved in the incident, which happened just after 1.20pm.
All three men were out of the car by the time fire crews from Northallerton and Ripon reached the scene.
Fierefighters gave first aid until ambulance crews arrived.
All three casualties were then taken to hospital for further treatment.
